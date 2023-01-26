Google Reveals Most Popular Super Bowl Dip in Every State

Super Bowl Sunday is swiftly approaching, and while many are worrying whether their favorite team will make the cut, others may be occupied with an equally important facet of the Super Bowl: the food. Nobody wants to be the person who brings a subpar Super Bowl snack to the party, so how can you circumvent this possible catastrophe? Last year, leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Google shared an infographic showing the most searched dip recipes in each state. You won't go wrong if you select one of these dips, so are you curious to see what your state picked? Let's see the most popular super bowl dips by state.

From coast to coast the clear favorite seems to be the buffalo chicken dip, chosen by a whopping 18 states, including its home state. Other popular dip picks include the taco, queso, and 7 layer dip. Meat dips seemed to reign supreme, with nearly half the states -- 24 out of 50 -- selecting a meat dip to represent their state. On the other hand, the seafood category saw only one entry, Connecticut's pick: crab rangoon.

Do you agree with your state's selection? Here's the full list one more time.

Most Popular Super Bowl Dips by State

Alabama - Buffalo cauliflower dip

Alaska - Seven-layer dip

Arizona - Buffalo chicken dip

Arkansas - Bean dip

California - Jalapeño popper dip

Colorado - Green Chile dip

Connecticut - Crab rangoon dip

Delaware - Buffalo chicken dip

District of Columbia (Washington DC) - Buffalo chicken dip

Florida - Cream cheese dip

Georgia - Bean dip

Hawaii - Seven-layer dip

Idaho - Buffalo chicken dip

Illinois - Jalapeño popper dip

Indiana - Cheese dip

Iowa - Buffalo chicken dip

Kansas - Buffalo chicken dip

Kentucky - Buffalo chicken dip

Louisiana - Artichoke dip

Maine - Buffalo chicken dip

Maryland - Cheesy hamburger dip

Massachusetts - Seven-layer dip

Michigan - Cheese dip

Minnesota - Cheddar cheese dip

Mississippi - Baked cheesy dip

Missouri - Green dip

Montana - Queso dip

Nebraska - Buffalo chicken dip

Nevada - Beer dip

New Hampshire - Buffalo chicken dip

New Jersey - Buffalo chicken dip

New Mexico - Skinny taco dip

New York - Buffalo chicken dip

North Carolina - Buffalo chicken dip

North Dakota - Buffalo chicken dip

Ohio - Buffalo chicken dip

Oklahoma - Chocolate chip cookie dip

Oregon - French dip

Pennsylvania - Buffalo chicken dip

Rhode Island - Buffalo chicken dip

South Carolina - Corn dip

South Dakota - Buffalo dip

Tennessee - Buffalo chicken dip

Texas - Queso dip

Utah - Chili cheese dip

Vermont - Hoagie dip

Virginia - Pizza dip

Washington - Greek layer dip

Washington, D.C. - Taco dip

West Virginia - Taco dip

Wisconsin - Queso dip with hot sausage

