Listen To What Music Donald Trump Plays While Golfing

Most of us have no clue as to what music former President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to on the golf links. But thanks to a video posted on X recently, we now know at least one of the tunes he apparently likes to crank up the volume on in his golf cart!

We'll give you a little hint. It's not by a crooner from yesteryear such as Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin. And is not super patriotic like Lee Greenwood 's "God Bless The USA." So keep reading if you want to know the answer!

It's no secret that Donald Trump absolutely loves to play golf. But he seems to enjoy listening to music almost as much. And if you put golf together with songs, well, it's a winning formula, at least to the former (and maybe future) prez.

What Happened When Donald Trump Hit The Golf Course With Bryson DeChambeau?

Trump Turns Music Maestro For A Day

In the video, which Sportskeeda reported was filmed prior to the assassination attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania at a campaign rally on July 13, Trump is at the wheel of the golf cart and beside him is LIV professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a two-time US Open champion.

As the two of them are driving around in the cart, DeChambeau asks Trump, who is wearing his red MAGA cap, about his favorite songs.

Trump says, "I have a great playlist."

"What's your favorite, Frank Sinatra, right?," DeChambeau asks.

Trump answers that he has a lot of Sinatra songs. Then he leans over and switches on the music, and it's not exactly the Sinatra classic "My Way" that we hear.

So What Is The Song Trump Plays?

It's "Time To Say Goodbye"

The song that plays is "Time To Say Goodbye," an exquisite, operatic piece of music that has been performed by the likes of Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman, among others.

Trump says, "Nice and soothing, right?"

To which DeChambeau answers, "It's calming as ever."

It's doubtful that Trump thinks it's time to say goodbye himself. But his choice of a golfing song sure is interesting!