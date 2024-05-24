Morgan Wallen's Mother Breaks Silence On Nashville Council Saying Wallen Doesn't 'Belong In Nashville'

Never has the "When it rains, it pours" adage been more fitting for anyone as it's been for Morgan Wallen lately. It's almost like a Greek tragedy at this point. First, the felony charges with the throwing of the chair. Shortly after that? Amazon refuses to stream the man's Stagecoach performance. Then, the ACM Awards hit him with the two-piece: 1.) Despite being nominated under multiple categories, Wallen won nothing, and 2.) his main presence at the awards show was as the butt of many jokes.

Finally — finally — a splash of good fortune! Wallen gets to open his own bar, "This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen"! But the Nashville Metro Council voted to exclude the sign with his name on it that would've rested on the side of the building. As one could logically guess, his fans? Absolutely apoplectic. But who emerged as one of Wallen's biggest supporters following this perceived injustice? Good ol' Mama Wallen!

"Way to go, Morgan, the city of Nashville says, 'Thank you for all of your help bringing in millions of revenue,'" Lesli Wallen said on an Instagram post detailing Morgan's continued struggle against Nashville itself.

Morgan Wallen Vs. The Nashville Metro Council Sees Lesli Wallen, Morgan's Mother, Jump Into The Mix

"You tell 'em, Mama!" one Instagram user cried. "Preach it Mama Wallen. MW fans got his back!" another Morgan stan shouted from the e-rooftops!

"There's a reason why that stadium was full 3 days in a row!! They will say what they will." It's endearing, actually. Wallen's fans are by his side every step of the way and no council is going to stop them! Well, it remains to be seen if all the backlash will inspire the council to change its mind. I mean, y'all did threaten one of the members. Not sure they'd be too inclined to budge after that.

"This councilman has ruined his career in Nashville politics. He would be better off stepping down and disappearing for a while. [Wallen] is the one that does not belong in Nashville. He just made the national news, and he is going to wish he had kept his opinion to himself."

I'm just sayin'. Comments like the one above, while likely coming from a well-intentioned place, really don't help the man's case.