Morgan Wallen Won Entertainer Of The Year At CMAs But Hasn't Mentioned The Accomplishment Since

Morgan Wallen has been breaking records left and right recently, and the CMAs were no exception. The country superstar won Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs. However, he doesn't seem to care one bit about it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Unsurprising to many, Morgan Wallen didn't attend the CMAs this year, despite being nominated for 7 awards, making him the most-nominated artist. It seems the association has decided to let Wallen back into the fold, forgiving him for using a racial slur that one time.

Wallen didn't seem to know or didn't care to know about it, however.

His being blacklisted from the CMAs in years past looks to have rubbed him the wrong way. Even when he won Entertainer of the Year weeks ago, he hasn't mentioned anything of it since. Nothing on his social media platforms indicates any sort of gratitude, nod, or notion to the prestigious award.

Although I don't believe awards to be the be-all-and-end-all, artists are typically all over this sort of thing.

Morgan Wallen Doesn't Mention CMA Win After Rocky History

Although the CMAs are ready to bury the hatchet, Morgan Wallen isn't, even if tempted with an award.

He'll likely return only when he's ready, showing some guts from the singer. A three-year bar does leave quite a salty taste in one's mouth.

I suppose Morgan Wallen, given the outlandish success of his tour and the records he's broken, doesn't feel like he needs the CMAs anymore. Look how well he's done without them.

His One Night At A Time Tour broke records by being the highest-selling country tour to date. He's also pocketed five no.1 songs, which is the most any country artist has achieved, breaking past Garth Brooks and Luke Bryan.

The young country singer is one of the most successful of all time already, and snubs the CMAs after three years of them snubbing him. Coincidentally, this year didn't perform well for the association as they received their lowest viewer count to date.

I sense a dramatic turning point.