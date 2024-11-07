Morgan Wallen Sets Record That Not Even Dolly Parton Or Taylor Swift Achieved

Morgan Wallen has already solidified his reputation as one of the young greats of the country genre. His music, concerts, albums, and so forth have deservedly put him in very rarefied company. (For me, his lilting song "Cowgirls" alone should put him alongside the greatest country singers ever.) Wallen recently attained a lofty milestone that even legends like Dolly and Taylor (who needs their last names?) did not manage to notch.

Per Forbes, "According to Billboard, Wallen is the first musician to see three singles hit No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and the Hot Country Songs chart simultaneously. Before 'Love Somebody' made its way to the highest rung, he was tied with several of the biggest and most successful names in country music for this bit of history."

And who are the other industry luminaries who shared this achievement with Wallen in addition to the two mentioned above? Just a few vocalists such as Kenny Rogers, John Denver, and Glen Campbell. Not a bad group to be in!

Forbes concluded, "Wallen has now pushed past all of those legends, at least for the time being—and his new record may not be matched for quite some time." Now that is impressive!

Morgan Wallen Has Talked Enthusiastically About 'Love Somebody'

No Wonder, It's A Really Great Song

Per Billboard, Wallen said in a statement, "'Love Somebody' is a little bit of a new approach lyrically and sonically. I wanted to try something different, with what I wanted to talk about, how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out."

He co-wrote the successful tune with Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, and Elof Loelvand. They sure came up with a winner.

He Is Racking Up Major Achievements Faster Than Anyone Can Count Them

Wallen's Tour And Album Scored Big With Fans

He has a hot streak going. His tour, One Night at a Time, ended in mid-October. Wallen reportedly did 87 shows across 10 countries in two years, per Billboard. Last year, the publication honored him with the country tour of the year accolade.

On top of that, Wallen's album One Thing at a Time went multi-platinum. He is definitely on a roll!