Morgan Wallen Sand in My Boots Festival Lineup Schedule, Dates, And How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen will have his Sand In My Boots Festival in 2025 and it promises to be one of the hottest tickets in town! If you want to be sure to get in on the action early, we have the scoop on who will be performing, how to get your tickets, and everything else you need to know.

According to his website, the event is being billed as "a curated three-day music festival and beach vacation." Sounds really good, as only Morgan Wallen could do it eh?

He said this in a video: "Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y'all. We're heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I'm bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 - 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we'll get you some more info soon!"

The event web site notes that "Lineup, set times, festival hours and venue schedule subject to change."

When And Where The Festival Will Be

The Sand In My Boots Festival will take place from May 16 -18, 2025 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

There Is A Web Site for All The Key Information

This Is The Hub To Go To Stay Informed

It's https://www.sandinmybootsfest.com for everything you need.

And Here Is The Spectacular Lineup Of Performers!

There Is Something For Just About Every Country Music Fan

Here are the artists who are scheduled to perform:

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Brooks & Dunn

Hardy

Riley Green

Bailey Zimmerman

T-Pain

Diplo

Wiz Khalifa

The War On Drugs

2 Chainz

Chase Rice

Three 6 Mafia

3 Doors Down

Paul Cauthen

Future Islands

Ernest

Ian Munsick

Nate Smith

Moneybagg Yo

Treaty Oak Revival

Ella Langley

Kameron Marlowe

40 Winchester

Josh Ross

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

Ole 60

BigXThaPlug

Real Estate

Lauren Watkins

Wild Nothing

John Morgan

Laci Kaye Booth

How Do You Get Tickets?

Be Patient A Little Bit Longer

They will go on sale on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10 am CT.

You can register now for access to passes at https://www.sandinmybootsfest.com/passes/