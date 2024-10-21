Morgan Wallen Sand in My Boots Festival Lineup Schedule, Dates, And How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen will have his Sand In My Boots Festival in 2025 and it promises to be one of the hottest tickets in town! If you want to be sure to get in on the action early, we have the scoop on who will be performing, how to get your tickets, and everything else you need to know.
According to his website, the event is being billed as "a curated three-day music festival and beach vacation." Sounds really good, as only Morgan Wallen could do it eh?
He said this in a video: "Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y'all. We're heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I'm bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 - 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we'll get you some more info soon!"
The event web site notes that "Lineup, set times, festival hours and venue schedule subject to change."
When And Where The Festival Will Be
Make Sure You Save The Dates!
The Sand In My Boots Festival will take place from May 16 -18, 2025 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
There Is A Web Site for All The Key Information
This Is The Hub To Go To Stay Informed
It's https://www.sandinmybootsfest.com for everything you need.
And Here Is The Spectacular Lineup Of Performers!
There Is Something For Just About Every Country Music Fan
Here are the artists who are scheduled to perform:
- Morgan Wallen
- Post Malone
- Brooks & Dunn
- Hardy
- Riley Green
- Bailey Zimmerman
- T-Pain
- Diplo
- Wiz Khalifa
- The War On Drugs
- 2 Chainz
- Chase Rice
- Three 6 Mafia
- 3 Doors Down
- Paul Cauthen
- Future Islands
- Ernest
- Ian Munsick
- Nate Smith
- Moneybagg Yo
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Ella Langley
- Kameron Marlowe
- 40 Winchester
- Josh Ross
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
- Ole 60
- BigXThaPlug
- Real Estate
- Lauren Watkins
- Wild Nothing
- John Morgan
- Laci Kaye Booth
How Do You Get Tickets?
Be Patient A Little Bit Longer
They will go on sale on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10 am CT.
You can register now for access to passes at https://www.sandinmybootsfest.com/passes/