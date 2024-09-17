Morgan Wallen Reportedly Expects Prison Time Over Chair Throwing

Morgan Wallen's bad antics might finally be catching up with him. Apparently, it's so bad that he's preparing for a potential stint in prison.

Back in April, police arrest Wallen for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church's bar in downtown Nashville. They charge Morgan with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon/reckless endangerment. Two of them go towards the fact that two police officers were in the vicinity of the crime. The other exists as merely being a danger to the public. Eventually, he leaves after paying a $12,500 bond.

Usually, this would simply be a slap on the wrist for one of country music's biggest stars. Evidently, Morgan didn't seem too worried about his upcoming court case. He's been on his One Thing at a Time tour enough for it to not even register fully. However, it appears as if he's preparing for the worst case scenario: prison time.

Morgan Wallen Might Face Some Time in Prison Over Chair Throwing Incident

Recently, Life & Style Magazine reports information from an insider in Morgan Wallen's team. They claim that the attorneys currently look to nab a plea deal for the country crooner. But it seems like he's already expecting the worst. "It's looking bleak at this point. He's likely to spend time behind bars," they say. "I don't think the prosecutors want him to skate away with no time because people will think it's because of his celebrity status."

As far as how long the time is, Morgan wouldn't be in the slammer for very long in the best case scenario. Ideally, he would tough it out for a "30- to 60-day sentence." Conversely, Wallen faces up to six years in prison if the judge convicts him on every charge.

The insider worries how this will inevitably affect his touring in the future. "If Morgan has a felony conviction, it's going to make it hard for him to get work visas to tour internationally!" they stress.