Morgan Wallen Makes 7-Year-Old With Cystic Fibrosis Dreams Come True, And It's The Most Heartwarming Thing I Saw Today

It's heartwarming when a superstar does something to brighten the days of someone who really admires them. In this case, Morgan Wallen met with an adorable little seven-year-old with cystic fibrosis who was enchanted to see him. Their visit was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It sounds like they had a marvelous time together that she will remember for the rest of her life.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cystic fibrosis is a progressive inherited disease "that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body."

Per Whiskey Riff, the little girl, whose name is Addison Summers, and her family were flown to Charlotte, North Carolina, courtesy of Make-A-Wish, to get together with Wallen. Their lovely "meet and greet" turned out to be very special.

Addison's Mom Described Her Daughter's Magical Moments With Morgan Wallen On Social Media

She Was So Impressed With His Warmth

Kaitlin Summers. Addison's mom, was clearly thrilled. She posted this message on Instagram: "Addison got the chance to meet her absolute favorite singer in the whole wide world this weekend. It was EVERYTHING she could've wanted. Honestly still hasn't stopped talking about it. Which I LOVEEE. She was so nervous up until that moment but once she was in that room it was like a breath of fresh air. Thank you Make a Wish CT for helping make this wish come true for our warrior."

Wallen Really Cared About Making The Visit Meaningful

She added, "Morgan is by far one of the nicest, wholesome, patient and kind person we could have ever met. He took time out of his busy before show time to spend some of it with Addison. Asking questions about what she loves to do. Knowing things she loves to do. Making us feel so welcome like we've known each other forever. He took time to sign whatever she wanted. Take pictures with her. His entire team of security and photographers and EVERYONE was amazing. They were all so kind and helpful and I can't say enough good things about them."

Addison Looked Just Like A Cowgirl For Her Idol

Her Cute Outfit Was Gorgeous

Addison was appropriately decked out in white cowboy boots that Wallen autographed, plus a denim jacket and cowboy hat. She gifted Wallen with two bracelets that he said he would have on during his upcoming concert.

I'm sure that Addison was very glad indeed that she got the chance to make treasured memories with Morgan Wallen! Bravo to him for being so sincerely generous to her and her family. It meant the world to all of them.