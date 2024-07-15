Morgan Wallen Made A Surprise Return To Instagram For A Special Announcement

Morgan Wallen has had an interesting 2024. The country singer's year has been riddled with controversy after controversy. Now, Wallen seems to be riding a wave of good fortune! The superstar reemerged on Instagram, deleting his account in late June. When Wallen disappeared on the platform without warning, fans speculated as to what the action meant. However, it appears as though Wallen has been gearing up for a major announcement.

"I'm coming home," the post says. Yes, Wallen will be headlining a show at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium on September 22, 2024! It's a dream venue for Wallen. "I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee," Wallen stated on Instagram.

But, of course, this news wasn't received quite as well as one would think considering fans are still upset over Wallen canceling an appearance at another show.

"How are you gonna have more dates if you can't even keep the ones you had?" one Instagram user says. Wallen, for the record, said the reason he had to pull out was due to an illness.

"I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today. I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows to Oct. 18 and 19," the country star tweeted.

Morgan Wallen Made A Surprise Announcement On Instagram

"These comments are ridiculous. I bet y'all never get sick and call in work. He's human. Don't like it don't buy tickets," another Instagram user retorted. The comments section is in full-on war mode as people debate the "worthiness" of Wallen's absence.

"Deletes IG only for THIS to be the big announcement? And ZERO apology to us that were standing in the rain all day waiting for the show on Friday...to cancel 30 mins before doors. That's dirty."

Honestly, I can understand both sides of the issue. You'd probably be a little upset, too, if something like that happened so suddenly and so soon before a show.