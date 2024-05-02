Morgan Wallen Is Skipping Court Hearing Over Nashville Bar Arrest

Morgan Wallen is skipping his court hearing. The country singer won't be appearing in court for the hearing on his latest arrest. Wallen is facing three felony charges and a misdemeanor.

Wallen's attorney Worrick Robinson confirmed Fox 17 that Wallen opted to waive his right to appear for the hearing. The court has approved his request as well, so the singer won't face any trouble for not showing up. According to his attorney, Wallen isn't needed for this part of the case.

"The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen's appearance on Friday, May 3 as his presence is not required to advance the case. The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver," Attorney Worrick Robinson said.

As for the reason why Wallen is skipping, it's likely because the singer is busy. Wallen is performing three concerts at Nissan Stadium. The singer is currently on tour. In his stead, his attorney will represent him and act on his behalf so the singer will still have representation at the hearing.

Morgan Wallen Arrested

Authorities arrested Wallen on April 7 for allegedly throwing a chair from the top of Eric Church's Nashville bar Chief's. That chair landed only a couple of feet away from two police officers on the street below. Officers then launched an investigation into who threw the chair. Witnesses confirmed that Wallen threw the chair and laughed about it. Likewise, officers said they had security footage that confirms it was the singer as well.

Officers officially booked Wallen on a $15,250 bond. The singer posted bail a few short hours after his arrest. It's not the first time that authorities have arrest Wallen. However, it's Wallen's most serious crime to date with the singer facing possible jail time for his actions. Wallen kept a low profile in the days following his arrest, but he's since taken responsibility for his actions. He said he wants to make it right by the city of Nashville.

He wrote, "I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks," he said in a statement in the days following his arrest. "I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility."

"I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe," Wallen said.