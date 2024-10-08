Morgan Wallen Hilariously Refuses To Sign One Fan Item

It's not easy being famous! People come up to you all the time, occasionally when you would prefer them not to, and want autographs, selfies, or just to be near the star they adore. It can get to be a bit much, even for celebs who love their fans. Morgan Wallen had an uneasy encounter with an item which someone wanted him to sign that just makes you want to laugh.

Per Taste Of Country, Wallen was recently giving a concert on his One Night at a Time tour at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, when members of the audience tossed items on the stage for him to sign.

One object that was passed to him for his John Hancock was not exactly to Wallen's liking, though. It was a chair. Yes, a chair. That may seem a little weird, but there is a story behind it.

Why A Chair And What Was Wallen's Reluctance To Sign It About?

There Was A Definite Reason For His Feeling

Wallen seemed to have an obvious aversion to the chair. Per the outlet, "You can see the 'Broadway Girls' singer noticeably ignoring the chair among the items." Huh?

You might wonder how in the world someone got a chair into the venue. I mean, you can't put it in your pocket. Some speculated that it was actually removed from the VIP section and its zip tie was taken off, but that hasn't been authenticated.

Clearly, the person was determined to get a hold of it, but not to sit in! Wallen was equally determined not to have anything to do with it.

Morgan Wallen's Infamous Chair Incident From Last Spring

Chairs Now Have An Unfortunate Significance For The Country Music Star

Back in April of 2023, Wallen allegedly tossed a chair from the roof of Eric Church's bar in Nashville, Chief's. He was arrested for his actions and faces a court hearing in mid-December. What rendered the incident even more serious and scary was the fact that it landed pretty close to two police officers.

Wallen was charged "with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," per the outlet.

So if you want Morgan Wallen to autograph something for you, just forget about bringing him a chair!










