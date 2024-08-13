Morgan Wallen Finds Himself on Barack Obama's Playlist

Morgan Wallen is a superstar. Everyone who likes country music even a little bit seems familiar with his brand of booze fueled crooning. Controversies and all, people still want to support his career. However, could you ever expect a president playing Wallen?

Recently, former United States President Barack Obama posts on Twitter (aka X) his yearly summer playlist. "With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I've been listening to lately," he tweets. "And it wouldn't be my playlist if it didn't include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!

He does indeed mix in a healthy variety of every genre, a testament to his vast taste in music and art. However, one name in particular sticks out as particularly glaring. Obama goes around blasting Morgan Wallen?!

Barack Obama Seriously Plays Morgan Wallen?!

Yes, apparently, Obama jams some Morgan Wallen in his spare time. The ex president crams in the 'You Proof' singer's feature on Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo's song 'Whiskey Whiskey.'

I find myself highly suspicious of what Barack Obama actually listens to in his leisure. I'm skeptical that Morgan Wallen usually cracks his rotation. Something tells me a social media manager or just one of his interns cobbles together these yearly updates. Some of the picks throughout the list certainly mirrors his perception. For instance, I can absolutely buy him playing some sanitized soul music or 90s rap like 'Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat).' Conversely, picks like Billie Eilish and Charlie XCX feels like pandering or songs sent from his daughters.

Still, Morgan Wallen isn't the only country music to make the list. Naturally, Obama slots two of the biggest records of the year in the genre for the list. Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' and Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' stand tall as beacons of the genre. Similarly, the former president lauds Chris Stapleton in past years. Given country music's ascension into mainstream consumption, we might see more of it in Barack's playlists.