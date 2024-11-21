Morgan Wallen Wins Entertainer Of Year At CMAs But Doesn't Show And Jeff Bridges Mispronounces His Name

Morgan Wallen finally got his moment in the sun after being snubbed in the past for awards. But awkwardly, the singer didn't show up to the CMAs to accept his Entertainer of the Year award. To further rub salt in the wound, Jeff Bridges mispronounced his name as well.

In years past, Wallen was banned from the CMAs for a racial slur. But it appears that the singer not appearing this year was of his own choice.

One viewer wrote, "Was not expecting that for Wallen but happy CMAs finally got it right."

Another wrote, "Morgan Wallen missing the CMAs and his entertainer of the year award is very on brand."

Another wrote, "I cannot believe the CMAs actually gave Morgan that award. Thank god they got it right."

Yet another wrote, "He didn't show up cause he has been screwed over on all country award shows for like the last 3 years. Of course they finally give him what he deserves when he doesn't attend. Still stoked he won tho!"

One person wrote, "Beyonce has won enough awards and the country album wasn't good. Shaboozey deserved the win though. But Morgan Wallen deserved to win SOMETHING. Say what you want but Morgan is carrying country music rn."

Several focused on the fact that Jeff Bridges couldn't pronounce his name. One wrote, "If Jeff Bridges can't even pronounce Morgan Wallen correctly, he's got no business presenting an award."

Another wrote, 'Jeff Bridges didn't even pronounce Morgan's name right."

Morgan Wallen Wins CMA Entertainer of The Year in a Wide Open Race

This CMA award truly could've gone to any of the nominees this year. But there were a couple artists staking their claim in one particular choice: Morgan Wallen. Take this year's host Luke Bryan advocating for Morgan Wallen in an interview with Billboard ahead of the big show. He views the winner as essentially the breadwinner of country music. If you don't bring in the most fans and sell the most tickets, you didn't truly earn it in his eyes. "I look back at when I won CMA entertainer of the year and in my opinion, that's always been about who has sold the most tickets and has been kind of the most impressive thing out there in the touring world," he says

Consequently, Bryan could only put Wallen in such lofty contention. "I have just been in awe watching Morgan Wallen go from being on some of my stadium tours and hanging on the bus with me, to watching him just really put up Garth Brooks-like stadium shows, has been pretty incredible," he says.

Similarly, Lainey Wilson gives a pretty bipartisan answer for who should've won Entertainer of the Year. Aside from herself, she highlights Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll as deserving choices for the award.