Morgan Wallen Brings Out Travis Kelce at Concert But Taylor Swift Fans Aren’t Happy

Artists love to pander a little bit at shows. Anything you can do to pop the local crowd for the upcoming show is a positive. Morgan Wallen shows this firsthand in his latest show in Kansas City.

Recently, Morgan Wallen performs at the Kansas City Chiefs' home field at Arrowhead Stadium. Consequently, it's only right the 'More Than My Hometown' singer brings out the team's stars Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce. The trio come out with all smiles, hyping out the crowd to 'Broadway Girls.' Everyone seems to be happy to be there. However, Kelce seems to draw the ire of Taylor Swift's diehard fans online by association with Morgan Wallen.

Morgan Wallen walked out to Arrowhead with a #Chiefs’ Harrison Butker jersey tonight — alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones! ??? pic.twitter.com/DIwFy89DiJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 3, 2024

Swifties Upset Over Travis Kelce Appearance at Morgan Wallen Show

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a beautiful relationship. Similarly, the fans embrace their romance online. Conversely, Swifties are incredibly quick to protect their favorite artist from bad PR. So when they find Kelce at the Morgan Wallen show, best believe they were upset and quickly brought up Wallen's past controversies.

For instance, take one X (also known as Twitter) user quite literally calling for Morgan Wallen's head. They exclaim, "Calling all Swifties let's k word Morgan and get this over with!"

Additionally, Morgan Wallen sparks a little bit of outrage in other ways as well. Initially, it seemed as if the country crooner took a stance alongside the Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker by wearing his number. Butker finds himself in hot water over his views on reproductive issues and women's roles in society. Moreover, he says that his own wife's life "really started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

Given Wallen's tendencies to wiggle himself into the middle of controversies, it seemed like he was making his stance heard. However, a community note under the tweet shows that Morgan isn't wearing a Butker jersey at all. Rather, it plainly states Wallen, linking to a separate tweet as proof. For once, the '7 Summers' star isn't purposefully trying to make fans upset.