Morgan Wallen Brings Out These Stars at Knoxville Concerts

Morgan Wallen did say that his homecoming would be a special one. A couple of months ago, he returned from his Instagram hiatus to share that he would come back to his hometown for a huge show. Moreover, it would be at the massive, bucket list venue Neyland Stadium. "I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee," he writes.

However, no one could possibly predict how far Morgan would go above and beyond for his concerts. Recently, he finally performs the two shows in Knoxville and he pulls out all the stops by bringing some of country music's biggest and best artists with him.

Morgan Wallen Enlists Help From Some of Nashville's Biggest and Greatest Artists

For the first big show on Friday, Wallen brings on Eric Church to the stage. They come together for a performance of Quittin' Time. Beforehand, he mentions how he likely would never become a country artist without going to one of his shows. "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you, brother," Morgan tells Church.

Afterwards, Hardy and Ernest join Wallen for a brief medley of songs, starting with Up Down. Then, Morgan croons a mashup of Flower Shops and Cowgirls with the duo.

The Sunday shows get even bigger when Wallen saves two of the biggest names for last. First, he brings out Miranda Lambert to sing Thought You Should Know. This comes on the heels of her recently releasing Postcards From Texas. Additionally, Morgan lays out the red carpet for her appearance beforehand. "Me and this next artist, we got together one day and wrote a few songs, and this is the first song we ever wrote. I brought this song into the room and I needed some help from a lady's perspective to help me write a song for my mama ... we wrote a couple of other songs that day. I don't know if they'll ever see the light of day, but we drank a lot of vodka and wrote this song right here for my mama," he explains.

Then, he brings out Ernest and Hardy again that Sunday for Up Down. Moreover, they did some crowd pleasing with Talkin' Tennessee. Lastly, Morgan brings out his last surprise. He brings out Hootie & The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker to perform his Diamond certified hit Wagon Wheel.