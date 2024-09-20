More Than 25 People Injured After Wagon Tips Over At Apple Orchard In Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, a horrible accident took place at the Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard. Per PEOPLE, several adults and elementary-school-aged children were injured following a wagon overturning. The children were students at the St. Mark Lutheran School, and they were on a field trip to the orchard. Twenty-five people in total were injured after the tractor pulling the wagon lost control going downhill.

As the driver attempted to stop, that's when the wagon flipped over. Three people had life-threatening injuries, and five more had serious injuries. Nine were taken to a hospital via ambulance, one by helicopter, and others were transported via personal vehicles. Chippewa County Sheriff, Travis Hakes, addressed the victims' conditions after the fact. He confirmed that everyone was stable but couldn't provide further clarification.

"The Chippewa Sheriff's Office responded and the Chippewa County Emergency Management immediately notified the Hospital Readiness Collation of incoming patients," Hakes said in a statement. Hakes was crucial in calming the children at the scene and reuniting them with their parents.

A Wagon Flips Over In Wisconsin, Injuring Over 25 Adults And Children

"As a parent myself, it's a parent's greatest fear that something happens to their children, especially when they're as young as that. I can tell you the children were extremely brave, very resilient. I'm very proud of every one of those kiddos," Hakes said.

"The chaperones did a fantastic job. The chaperones and the parents that were at the scene had plans. They had a list of children and contact information that was instrumental in reuniting the parents with the children," Hakes concluded. The school's principal, Peter J. Micheel, also issued a statement via WQOW 18.

"At this time, we are trusting the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department as their members were at the scene. At this point, we are focusing on reuniting the children with their caregivers. Whenever we face a challenging time, we commit everything to the Lord's care and trust his guiding hand," Micheel said. As it stands, that's where the situation has settled until more details are provided. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.