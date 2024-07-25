More Than 15 Types Of Vegetables Recalled At Walmart And Aldi Due To Listeria Outbreak

Following a string of recalls, Aldi and Walmart are issuing recalls on various vegetables. Unfortunately, it looks like there's been another listeria outbreak. Listeria, put simply, is severe food poisoning. The CDC has a handy list of bullet points going over the fundamentals for those looking to understand the bacteria.

Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body.

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or [life-threatening] infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience [headaches], stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Symptoms of severe illness usually start 1 to 4 weeks after eating contaminated food with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 70 days after.

Some vegetables and bagged salads have been flagged for potentially containing listeria. Ohio-based Wiers Farm expanded its original recall to include produce sold at Aldi, Walmart, and Kroger. The additions included bagged cucumbers, peppers, yellow squash, zucchini squash, green beans, and jalapenos.

A Recall Is In Effect For Various Vegetables Due To Listeria

The recall includes produce sold in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For Walmart (per Eating Well), the following Wiers Farm products should be thrown away or returned to the store of origin.

Bagged Poblano, UPC 073064202581, 16-ounce bag

Bagged Cubanelle, UPC 073064201836, 16-ounce bag

Bagged Green Beans, UPC 073064200846, variable weight bag

Bagged Salad Cucumber, UPC 073064459619, 2-pound bag

Bagged Serrano, UPC 073064201829, 4-ounce bag

Organic Bell Pepper, UPC 073064201416, 2-count tray

Organic Cucumber, UPC 073064201423, 2-count tray

Organic Yellow Squash, UPC 073064201447, 2-count tray

Organic Zucchini Squash, UPC 073064201430, 2-count tray

For Aldi, the list is shorter with Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans, 16-ounce bag, and Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos. However, there's also a general list of vegetables sold individually or by the pound you should be aware of.