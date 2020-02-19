Fans of classic roller skating, did you know there are roller rinks out there that still feature live organ music? That's right. Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California is one of these old school skating rinks that should be on your bucket list.

The building where Moonlight Rollerway resides dates all the way back to World War II, during which the building was used to make airplane parts. From 1950 to 1968 the Southern California rink was operating as Harry's Roller Rink before going through a rebranding in 1968 under new ownership.

Moonlight Rollerway in Pasadena purchased Harry's and changed the name to be a second Moonlight Rollerway location.

KQED wrote an in-depth article in 2019 about the Los Angeles roller skating rink and about how it has the last roller rink organist.

"The Hammond organ is very strong. It fills the rink and you can hear it out into the parking lot. Makes people curious," Dominic Cangelosi told KQED. Cangelosi, in his eighties, is also known as "the Fabulous Dominic."

Read More: See Inside 'Singing Cowboy' Gene Autry's $8.25 Million California Ranch Home

Cangelosi explains that back in the '50s, most skating rinks featured live organ music. But now, skaters can come out to the roller rink on San Fernando Rd. every Tuesday night to experience the old organ music played by Cangelosi himself.

The organist was so passionate about the rink he even bought it.

"Since I was the organist here for so many years and I took over the business," he told KQED, "I kept the live organ music going at least one night a week."

The rink has become a local favorite for Los Angeles skaters who love the classic vibe, which is probably why roughly 100,000 people visit every year. It's the perfect place to have a birthday party, take skating classes if it's your first time, or just show up for the throwback organ music on Tuesdays.

The Pro Shop is the onsite skate shop where you can purchase your very own roller skates. There's also a Snack Bar onsite with a lengthy menu of snacks to keep you full in between your turns around the rink.

Now Watch: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Longest Married Presidential Couple