Montana Police Says 'Yellowstone' Increased Crime Rate

They always say TV and different sorts of media can prove to be a bad influence on people. Usually, I would figure people have some sense of discernment for themselves. Moreover, I wouldn't imagine that people could be so easily led to do something. However, the police in Montana suggest that the hit TV series Yellowstone is giving criminals some bright ideas.

Recently, Bozeman, Montana police chief Jim Veltkamp revealed to Daily Mail how hard it's been to adjust since Yellowstone took off as such a massive sensation. "I think overall for us specifically with the city of Bozeman it's just the growth and the challenges related to growth ... that is our biggest challenge. Our city has grown so fast," Jim explains. "Bozeman wasn't literally on the map, now it's a well-known place. I can't blame one single factor, I certainly can't attribute it all to the show Yellowstone, but we hear it routinely."

Montana Police Chief Claims 'Yellowstone' Has Hand in The Increase in Crime

Certainly, tourism heightens the amount of activity that goes on in the Montana town nowadays. Moreover, transplants explain to locals that the show causes them to move to Bozeman completely. They want the Yellowstone experience to be something close to a reality.

The common Montana citizen complains about little things like increased traffic. However, the chief says that the new arrivals calls for an increase in other areas of crime. "The fact that our population is going up so fast means the numbers of crimes are going up fast. We simply need more capacity and bandwidth to keep up with those numbers of crimes even if the ratio, our crime rate, is staying the same and only going up slowly. They can't see the increased human trafficking going on in town," Veltkamp says. "A lot of them don't see the increased fentanyl available in town. But they do see people running red lights, so that becomes their biggest issue."

For what it's worth, people are slowly changing their minds about moving to Montana. Some are even leaving. Why? It's freezing cold up there! "There's this lore and this view of what Montana is, but many leave after living in the area short time. They can't handle the cold," the chief emphasizes.

Additionally, Yellowstone fans will surely fixate on new places on the map instead. Apparently, the spinoffs see Sheridan and his new casts head down to his ranch in Texas. Therefore, locals can let out a sigh of relief.