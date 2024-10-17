Montana Dad Brutally Murdered While Camping In Tent

On Saturday morning, Dustin Mitchell Kjersem, 35, was found hacked to death in his tent. His body was found by his friend who went out looking for him near Big Sky, Montana.

His death is being treated as a homicide, although the killer is still on the loose. No arrests have been made and nothing is known about the killer. It is unclear where the attack occurred as the area Kjersem was found in had no signal.

"People have asked me if there's a threat to this community and the answer is we don't know," said Sheriff Dan Springer during a press conference on Wednesday. He asks people to report anything they can find to the case, even if it doesn't seem important.

Man Hacked To Death In Tent

Dustin Mitchell Kjersem was supposed to meet a friend for a weekend of camping in Montana. After not hearing from Kjersem, the friend went looking for him. That's when he found him brutally attacked in his tent.

He had initially thought bears were responsible for the attack considering the grizzly nature. However, there were no signs of bears in the area where he died, says a state fish and wildlife agent. The autopsy determined the death a homicide.

Kjersem suffered multiple hack wounds, including to his head. The attack was vicious and relentless.

As the attacker is capable of such "heinous things," the Sheriff has pleaded with anyone in the woods to remain vigilant and careful. It's unknown if they're dealing with someone who will strike again, or whether it was a one-off attack.

Investigations are still ongoing, and we're still in the early stages.

Kjersem's sister emotionally spoke in the press conference. "He was a hard-working, skilled tradesman," she said. "He was a loving, helpful, and adoring father," she continued, "I ask out community to please help us find out who did this."

If you find anything that could help the case, please report it.