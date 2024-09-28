Monster Truck Drives Through Terrified Crowd, Smashing Through Several Vehicles

Everyone loves a good monster truck smashdown. But usually, you prefer not to be in the middle of a monster truck rampage yourself. However, a monster truck driver recently went on the offensive after getting into an encounter with a crowd of people.

The incident happened at "Rednecks With Paychecks" because where else would something like this happen? It's an adults-only festival held in North Texas last weekend if that helps set the scene for you a little better. Think plenty of country music as well as massive trucks and probably a little beer thrown into the mix as well.

I'm not exactly sure what started the altercation between the monster truck driver and the crowd, but he sure as well finished it. Festivalgoers started chunking objects at the man while he stood on his truck. That ended up being a big mistake on their part. The driver ended up jumping into his truck and putting it in reverse.

From there, he coldly aimed it at the crowd and accelerated. The monster truck ended up running over several cars in the process. However, one person managed to capture it all on video, and it's pure carnage!

"Looks like he was surrounded and attacked by an angry mob. How else was he supposed to get to safety?" one person wrote. "Looks like ya'll F'd around and found out... wrong dude!" another added.

"One person pointed out the carnage was horrifying.

My god.. just imagine being victimized in a monster truck, when you did nothing wrong. And all these lawless liberals throw an empty budlight at you," one sarcastic comment read.

Videographer Explains Monster Truck Fight

The videographer, Dalene Jackson, she said that she wasn't involved in the altercation. She explained that she started recording after the driver threatened to run people over. He threatened the crowd after they started throwing beer cans at him.

She's not sure what caused the initial fight, according to the follow-up video. Jackson says that two people got injured with one in the hospital. TMZ confirms that the driver was 36-year-old Jonathan Earl Reid from Crockett, TX. Police charged him with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He allegedly ran over more cars off-camera.