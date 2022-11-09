Who's Who in Country Music: A 'Monarch' Character Guide

Monarch is a must-see country music drama that's been taking viewers by storm. It follows the Romans, veritable country music royalty who started from the bottom and worked their way to the top. As such, they've certainly got their share of secrets they are determined to keep locked away for good. With an incredible cast led by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and real country star Trace Adkins, Monarch is giving viewers a dramatic taste of what life is really like at the top of country stardom. Not to mention they have some additional country singers showing up throughout the first season as guest stars.

Whether you're just starting the show or looking forward to the next episode, we've got a character guide to everyone you'll see in this country-flavored Dynasty to help you get acquainted.

Susan Sarandon - Dottie Cantrell Roman

Critically acclaimed actress Susan Sarandon stars as the veritable queen of country music and Roman family matriarch. She'll do anything it takes to ensure the Romans remain at the top of their game when it comes to the country world. Now that she's decided to step away from music, she has a little housekeeping to do before she can truly break away. That means ensuring some family secrets remain dead and buried forever.

Sarandon may have been new to country music when taking on the role of Dottie, but she's no stranger to performing. The Oscar winner previously sang in the cult classic musical Rocky Horror Picture Show, and over the years she has starred in everything from emotional dramas to campy comedies. Her daughter, Eva Amurri, even plays the younger version of Dottie in Monarch flashbacks.

Advertisement

Trace Adkins - Albie Roman

Real-life country legend Trace Adkins is the king to Dottie's queen of country music as Albie Roman. He's helped build up the Roman family for years, establishing their presence in the industry. He's supportive of Dottie and her pursuits in just about every way he can be; but while Dottie continues to skyrocket in popularity even in her later years in the music industry, it seems as if Albie's star is fading. What's next for him and the rest of the family, and can their bonds withstand his temper?

Adkins has been a leading voice in country music for decades, with multiple awards as well as two Grammy nominations. He was the perfect choice to play Dottie's outlaw country husband on the series, with the chance to show off his impressive gravelly voice with some solid classic throwbacks.

Anna Friel - Nicolette "Nicky" Roman

English actress Anna Friel is Nicolette "Nicky" Roman, the daughter of Albie and Dottie. She's a lot like her mother in several ways, including her tenacity and willingness to stop at nothing to continue the family legacy. Once she has success in her eyes, she's ready to go after it no matter what. As heir to the Roman throne, she knows what she has to do if she wants to make it to the top.

Friel is most recognizable for starring in the short-lived but popular ABC series Pushing Daisies as well as the British detective series Marcella. She's appeared in a slew of additional shows and films over the years, including Land of the Lost with Will Ferrell.

Advertisement

Beth Ditto - Georgina "Gigi" Taylor-Roman

Former Gossip vocalist and singer-songwriter Beth Ditto is Georgina "Gigi" Taylor-Roman, Nicky's younger sister and the youngest daughter of Dottie and Albie. Gigi is the black sheep of the family and doesn't tend to fit into the conservative world of country music, but she has fantastic vocal abilities. She may not be next in line to take over the Roman rule, but she certainly could if push came to shove.

With easily one of the best voices on the show, Ditto's musical past is definitely apparent. Though she also pursued a career in fashion, she's appeared in a couple of other notable roles, including in On Becoming a God in Central Florida, the Showtime series starring Kirsten Dunst.

Joshua Sasse - Luke Roman

Galavant star Joshua Sasse is Luke Roman, the CEO of Monarch Entertainment. As the only son of Albie and Dottie, Luke didn't inherit much of his parents' musical talent, but he's still an important part of the family business. He and Albie don't quite see eye to eye all the time, but that doesn't stop him from ensuring that, at the end of the day, Monarch Entertainment is still going strong no matter what happens.

Outside of the musical series Galavant, the British actor is recognizable for his roles in the Hallmark movie Her Pen Pal as well as the CW series No Tomorrow.

Advertisement

Meagan Holder - Kayla Tucker-Roman

Ringer actress Meagan Holder is an intelligent and driven music manager who has all the right chops to be successful and guide her clients to success. She's also Gigi's wife, though she has a few quite complicated relationships to speak of outside of the workplace. Her storyline of having an affair with Gigi's brother, Luke, makes things a bit of a soap opera but adds some juicy drama that is keeping fans guessing week after week.

Iñigo Pascual - Ace Grayson

Filipino actor, singer and songwriter Iñigo Pascual is Ace Grayson, Nicolette's adopted son. He has a fantastic singing voice and has dreamt of joining the Roman family as another country music talent, just like his grandfather Albie. Slowly but surely, he's making his way there. He quickly develops a crush on the talented new singer Ana, which doesn't seem like a good idea for either of them.

Pascual is a well-known pop singer in his native Philippines, which is where he really got his big break in the entertainment world. He technically moved to the United States when he was 8 but returned to pursue a career at 17. Not only did he find success in the music world, but that's also where he first started to dabble in acting.

Advertisement

Faith Prince - Nellie Cantrell

Broadway star Faith Prince is Dottie's sister Nellie Cantrell. She knows all about living in the shadow of a popular older sister, much as Gigi often finds herself dealing with, thus she acts as something of a mentor when Gigi has hard times. Though the Tony winner is best known for her work onstage, she's appeared in a variety of TV shows over the years ranging from Spin City to Melissa & Joey.

Adam Croasdell - Clive Grayson

EastEnders star Adam Croasdell is Nicolette's husband, Clive Grayson, in a role that's opposite his real-life circumstances: a struggling British actor. Clive and Nicky don't really have the best relationship for many reasons. Is he jealous of her super famous family when he's out there filming Hallmark movies? Maybe -- but his version of revenge is cheating on his wife every chance he gets. The real question is how long Nicky will put up with it.

The only British actor on the series to actually use his native accent, Croasdell is recognizable from appearing in various TV shows as well as lending his voice to a variety of cartoons and video games.

Martha Higareda - Catt Phoenix

Altered Carbon actress Martha Higareda plays Catt Phoenix, a mother who openly despises the entirety of the Roman family. She has major beef with Nicolette especially; and when she moves into the same town as the Romans, sparks fly -- the bad kind. But she's on a mission to make sure her talented daughter gets her chance in the spotlight, even if that means living in a seedy motel room for awhile until she gets what she wants.

Advertisement

Higareda got her start acting in her native Mexico but has since made a name for herself in the United States by landing roles on Royal Pains and Queen of the South.

Emma Milani - Ana Phoenix

Solve actress Emma Milani is Catt's daughter, Ana Phoenix. She's a talented Spanish singer who's had viral success on TikTok with one of Albie Roman's hit tracks. She'd love to join the Roman family -- but with how much her mother hates Nicolette, that may not be in the cards. Maybe a romance with Ace is her way in?

Callum Kerr - Wade Stellings

Scottish actor Callum Kerr plays Wade Stellings, one of the exciting new artists Luke lands at Monarch at the beginning of the season. He's a hot new country star with a killer voice, and he has his sights set on Nicky Roman. Despite their slight age difference and her marital woes, he seems to be fully engaged despite the fact that she's not sure what she wants.

Kerr is best recognizable for appearing in Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries as well as the British soap opera Hollyoaks.

Advertisement

Related Videos