Mom's Last Minute DIY Halloween Outfit Goes Viral

Throughout my childhood, I would constantly forget to mention various fancy-dress events. There were school plays, birthdays, shows, and more that would slip my mind, and only be remembered a day or even hours before. Thankfully, my mom is a creative genius and whipped up some incredible outfits in minutes. This mom's Halloween outfit effort deserves all the praise it got, as she turns her daughter into a viral sensation.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a last-minute rush for a Halloween outfit, this mother glued together an amazing little setup for her daughter. Using only cardboard, a few pens, and some glue, she turned her 3-year-old daughter, Noah Mae, into a s'more. The outfit grabbed the attention of TikTok users and quickly went viral.

An Inspired Halloween Outfit

Mothers the world over applauded Chesney Terry, a 32-year-old mother of three, on her ingenuity. I am sure many of them have been caught short, and in need of a costume idea before. Her quick thinking and resourcefulness inspired plenty of parents.

When asked about the viral reaction to her daughter's sweet Halloween outfit, she told People, "I posted it last year after I did it, and that was before I was really making a lot of TikToks, I got 30,000 views and I was blown away and floored and everything." The post has far surpassed this number now and is solidly in the 200,000 views mark.

When asked about where the inspiration came from for her daughter's Halloween outfit, she said she got the idea from Pinterest. After digging around in her cupboards, she realized she had almost everything she needed. The s'more idea was a no-brainer. "I realized I needed a tutu, so I went to the store. But other than that, I had everything already at my house." Quick, cheap, and convenient is the name of the game when you have three children to dress up for spooky season.

As the Halloween period once more approaches, parents will be looking for inspiration for this year's Halloween outfits. Simple yet effective is the name of the game, although I have seen some crazy costumes in the past.