Mom with Terminal Cancer Dies After Raising $1 Million For Family

Previously, we reported how a mother-of-two, Erika Diarte-Carr, was planning her own funeral by funding it through a GoFundMe campaign after she was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer. She was given three months to live on September 18, but, unfortunately, she passed away on Saturday, October 12. Her GoFundMe campaign raised over $1 million.

Angelique Rivera, Erika's cousin, announced her passing on Facebook on Saturday. "It is with a heavy heart that this is the final update i will be giving for my cousin Erika. She has joined her mother Sylvia, her Brother JJ, her uncles Chava & Loui on the other side. She fought a long and hard battle," wrote Angelique, describing Erika as strong for fighting as long as she did for her children. "I know she was so thankful for all of your support and love and prayers."

Erika had been fighting with a stage 4 terminal cancer diagnosis since May 2022. Despite her debilitating condition, she was able to keep working to support her two children, Jeremiah and Aaliyah. However, doctors diagnosed her with Cushing's syndrome in January 2024. She ended up developing Type-2 diabetes, rapid gain weight, and muscle and bone deterioration, among other symptoms.

That is when she set up the aforementioned GoFundMe campaign, to fund her funeral costs. She also shared an update in September, where she revealed she was given only three months to live. While the original goal was $5,000 to cover the expenses, the campaign began to gain traction. As of Tuesday, October 15, the campaign has raised $1,192,210, with over 38 thousand donations. The extra money will be put into a trust fund for both of her children.

Before her passing, Erika Diarte-Carr was able to finalize her funeral services alongside Angelique on October 1. According to Angelique, it was a big stressor for them. "She got to go through catalogs and pick out her flowers, funeral package, urn, etc.," wrote Angelique. "It was a sad but humorous process because she still cracks her jokes."

Erika and her children were supposed to be baptized on October 13 at The Genesis Project, a nondenominational church. While Erika passed just one day before, Jeremiah was baptized in an emotional service, attended by Erika's family.

Angelique's updates were followed by thousands of users who expressed their condolences after Erika's death announcement. One user said: "My heart goes out to you and your family during this incredibly difficult time." Another user commented on Jeremiah's baptism: "Oh praise God such a beautiful moment and beautiful prayer for each child."