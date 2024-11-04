Mom, Who Pushed Kids Off Niagara Falls Then Herself, Suffered From Postpartum Depression

New details have surfaced in the deaths of a mom and her two kids at Niagara Falls. Chianti Means reportedly suffered from postpartum depression.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Security footage showed that the mother pushed her two kids off of Niagara Falls before she jumped to her own death. Now, Means's cousin Bierra Hamilton is speaking out. She said that Means suffered from postpartum depression, which she battled alone. Hamilton doesn't believe a breakup played a role.

"Understand this — postpartum [depression] is very real and needs a cure," said Hamilton. "Her death wasn't over a man. My cousin was silently fighting depression alone."

Means had given birth to her youngest, Mecca, just five months before their deaths at Niagara Falls. In a series of Facebook posts, the mother didn't seem to be in the best mental state."I wish someone would love me because the man that's suppose to does not," she wrote late last month.

"Everyone please leave me alone I'm in love with my daughter father," she wrote a few days later. "I want my family back. Respectfully Idgaf what I said about him before or what anyone else thinks."

Mom Kills Self At Niagara Falls

In another post, she also wrote, "You have to hold on to the ones you love. Never know when you might lose them."

Means's cousin weighs in on why she made that fateful decision at Niagara Falls.

"My cousin had a beautiful soul," Hamilton added. "She loved her children and her family very much. I never had a bad memory with her. [She was] so full of life and wisdom. She and her kids will be missed so much."

Meanwhile, a family friend weighed in on the unimaginable tragedy.

"I have been speechless and crying and couldn't sleep at all," friend Kayshawna Morgane wrote on Facebook. "My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke."

"I can't even bear to write a post about her and share memories," another friend Mich Molina penned. "I am literally sick to my stomach and I can't even deal with the emotions I am feeling. Just know her and her children are dearly loved by me and my children."