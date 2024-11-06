Mom Shot And Killed While Trying To Help Daughter Move Out Of Ex's Home

Ruth Sue Ann Robison, 45, an Iowa mom, was allegedly shot dead by her daughter's ex-boyfriend. While helping her daughter, Jasmyne, out of her ex-boyfriend's home in Des Moines, the suspect in question shot Robinson in the head, killing her instantly. Tony Ray Robison, 52, her spouse, was also shot in the head but remains in critical condition in a hospital.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The alleged shooting took place on Friday, November 2, during the afternoon. Police were called to the Des Moines home. It is located at block 200, Northwest 51st Place at 5:21 p.m., according to the Des Moines Register. There, they found Ruth's and Tony's wounded bodies. Determined as a domestic situation by investigators, Jasmyne had ended her relationship with his ex-boyfriend, identified as Hamza Smajlovic, 24.

Ruth and Tony Robison were set to help Jasmyne move out of Hamza's home. There, Smajlovic allegedly shot Ruth and Tony by using a 9mm pistol, according to the criminal complaint. A complaint further reads that Hamza also attempted to shoot Jasmyne "while in the commission of a murder and attempted murder of two other victims in the home at the time of the shooting."

A Tragic Death

Police then arrested Smajlovic and transported Ruth and Tony to the hospital. There, Ruth was pronounced dead, but Tony remains in critical condition. Police charged Smajlovic with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He is held at the Polk County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

For the time being, his next court date is to be set. Furthermore, Smajlovic was given a no-contact order between him and Jasmyne. According to Iowa Pulse, the Division of Criminal Investigation is currently collaborating with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to further investigate the alleged shooting.

The tragic death of Ruth Robison and Smajlovic's alleged attempted murders contributes to the number of domestic abuse murders in Iowa. According to a 2021 report by the Iowa Attorney General's Office, 358 domestic abuse murders took place in the state from 1995 to 2021. Out of those, 67.6% are women and 55% of the total deaths are caused by shootings. Moreover, in 2021, Iowa registered the most domestic violence murders since 2010. No newer records are public.