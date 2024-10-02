Mom Recalls Chilling Moment Tree Fell On Her 7-Year-Old Daughter And 4-Year-Old Son During Hurricane Helene

A Georgia mom is reflecting on the horrific moment that a tree fell on her house and killed both her 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son. Strong winds from Hurricane Helene caused the tree to crash on the bed where her kids were sleeping.

In an interview, Crystal Taylor reflected on the Hurricane Helene and its terrible aftermath. The storm battered the Southeast, killing several. The Georgia mom explained that her oldest child, Cassidy, and her had fallen asleep on the couch watching TV.

Meanwhile, her 7-year-old daughter, Harmony, and 4-year-old son, Derrick, were asleep in the same bed. Her mother had called Crystal warning her about the trees in the yard. Just as her husband Herbert went to check to see if any fell, a oak tree crashed through the house.

It crashed through the room where Harmony and Derrick slept, crushing them underneath. The father screamed, "My babies!" The Georgia mom and her daughter rushed to the neighbors to get help. Sadly, first responders were unable to move the tree in the room.

Tree Fell On Children

Speaking with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Crystal said she screamed, "I can't get to my babies!" She had a false hope that her children were still alive. She didn't want to call out to them incase they responded, and she was unable to help them.

Taylor hoped that rescue teams would save them. She said, "My babies are gonna come out. They're gonna be all right." Sadly, it took them five hours to saw through the tree. They confirmed that both children died after the tree fell.

The family is in mourning following the disaster. They remembered their children, with Harmony being a dancer. They said Derrick loved graham crackers. The two children were inseparable. The parents plan to bury the children together.

The family also lost their home and belongings.

The family launched a GoFundMe. They wrote, "On Friday, September 27, during Hurricane Helene in Sandersville, GA, the Taylor family lost their youngest two children when a tree fell on their bedroom. They also lost their house and most of their belonging."