Mom Of Four Dies After Collapsing During Workout Class

I'm all for pushing it to the limit in the gym, but one woman took it a step too far. During a workout class, the mom dropped to the floor and died, despite the best efforts of everyone involved.

Regardless of her active lifestyle, this mother of four collapsed during her workout class. The coach noticed her, passed out on the floor, and knew something wasn't right. Andrew Gamble, who was leading the class, said "This was very unexpected to all who were in attendance, as members helped with their quick response as I noticed Lumepa was on the floor which we knew didn't look or feel right."

He rushed over to Lumepa Amiatu Laweloa, stopping the workout class, but there was little they could do. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to save the woman's life. Gamble looks back on the horrifying moment, "The paramedics were called whilst Jess and myself tried our best to keep Lumepa's chances of survival as high as possible."

However, after she was rushed to hospital, emergency services Lumepa slipped away. This workout class was her last, and her body had given up. On the Monday morning, she passed away, leaving her children and friends to mourn.

A Sad Message From Her Workout Class Coach

The leader of the mothers workout class was left distraught by the event. He has reached out to people, using a GoFundMe in order to raise money for her family. She has left behind four children, and her funeral will need paying for.

In the heartfelt message, Gamble speaks about the children she has left behind. "Serenity 21st birthday on 4.12.2024 and studying at Avondale College finishing up her final semester on the day of passing, where Lumepa had planned to pick her up this weekend. Jone 18 this year graduating from year 12 Murrumbidgee High School on Friday 22 November 2024 and had planned to drive to Sydney this weekend to purchase his tuxedo for graduation. Maika Junior (Nia) 15 year old dedicated to his football and mum had planned to take him to trials. Sulita 10 the baby of the family and Lumepa's shadow."

She has left behind a large family after dying in the workout class. They will surely miss her dearly.