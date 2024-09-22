Mom Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter Charged With Elder Abuse Against Own Mother

Mother of Colt Gray (14) - accused of shooting and killing two students and two teachers -, Marcee Gray was indicted on Monday in Ben Hill County, Georgia, for elderly abuse. Allegedly, Marcee Gray taped her 73-year-old mother to a chair, stole her phone, and damaged her house. This took place back in November 2023. Her mother, Deborah Polhamus, remained taped for almost 24 hours.

Marcee Gray was charged with false imprisonment, theft, criminal damage to property in second degree, and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person. This could lead to a 20-year prison sentence. This all transpired after Polhamus refused to accompany Gray to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband. The incident report reads: "Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex."

"Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn't going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn't call anyone," the document details.

The Gray Family

Annie Brown, the daughter, became worried after Polhamus didn't pick up her phone. Said friend found her mother, still tied to the chair. She then sent over one of her friends to check on her. As a result of the altercation, Polhamus suffered bruises and an injured wrist. Still, she told the police that she "did not want to see Marcee being a felon for the rest of her life."

Earlier in September, Colt Gray - Marcee Gray's son - entered Apalachee High School in Georgia and fatally shot two students and two teachers. After surrendering, police also arrested Colin Gray, his father. They charged him with two accounts of second-degree murder.

Marcee Gray wrote a letter to the victims: "To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart."