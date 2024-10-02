Mom Forced To Finish Disney World Roller Coaster Beside Her Son's Limp Body After His Heart Stopped

While riding the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind enclosed roller coaster in Disney World's Epcot, Ernesto Tagle III, a 5-year-old passed out. He wasn't breathing and he started having seizures. Her mother, Christine, quickly noticed what was going on and, eventually, managed to restart his son's heart.

Christine told Fox 35 Orlando how she reacted when she noticed his son passed out. "I was screaming, hitting him, and saying something's wrong," said Christine.

That is when Christine started performing CPR on his son. Fortunately, a passing couple were able to help Christine make the 5-year-old breathe again. The couple, later identified as Melissa Lynn Peters and Terry, were a nurse and an emergency medical technician.

Disney staff members were able to help too by using an automated external defibrillator (AED), a machine designed to help people under cardiac arrest. "My son lived because when his (now we know) genetic heart disease presented itself we were at Disney where there is an AED everywhere," said Christine.

She continued: "My son is alive because we were at Disney with trained staff. My son is alive because of this couple."

A Cardiac Condition

The genetic heart disease mentioned by Christine discovered by medical staff in AdventHealth Orlando - Ernesto Tagle III was transported there via helicopter - is catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT).

This inherited cardiac condition can trigger cardiac arrest during episodes of emotional stress or while exercising, according to Boston Children's Hospital.

Ernesto Tagle III was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa to undergo surgery. According to Ernesto Tagle, Jr., the boy's father, the surgery went great and the 5-year-old had "no signs of brain or heart damage."

"We're just so thankful everything worked out the way it did," he said to Fox 35. "We can't thank the people who helped us enough."

The father later posted on Instagram, recalling the events and thanking everyone who helped his boy. "Not all hero's wear capes is so true in this story. Thank you for the prayers, positive vibes, thoughts, and encouraging words," he said. "Get CPR certified or get a refresher course. You never know when you'll need it."