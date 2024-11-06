Mom Arrested After Revealing She Gave Away 5-Year-Old For Drugs In 2022

An Oklahoma woman, Ashley Rowland, 39, has been arrested by police after she confessed to giving away her then 2-year-old girl to a man she was buying drugs from. The woman had previously said that the child was with his father in Georgia, but the Department of Human Services (DHS) was able to learn the truth about the girl's disappearance.

According to KOCO, the last time Rowland saw her daughter was in April 2022. While speaking to investigators during her confession, she said that he gave her daughter to a man named Carlos. She was buying methamphetamine from him. Rowland stated that Carlos could be the girl's father, but it remains uncertain.

Previously, in 2023, the Oklahoma DHS couldn't find the girl after they were instructed to pick her up. That is where, during an initial interview, Rowland falsely claimed that the girl was in Georgia. Now, her daughter's whereabouts are unknown, with the possibility of Carlos having taken the girl to Mexico.

A Missing Girl

The Moore Police Department shared a statement with Oklahoma News 4. "This is a very active case that we are working diligently on," the statement reads. "All leads are being investigated in relation to the location of the child. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Moore Police Department."

At the same time, the Oklahoma DHS also shared a statement with the outlet, although they didn't address the case specifically. "Situations like those described in this affidavit are heartbreaking and unimaginable. Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child's safety," reads the statement.

"While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her and as they seek justice in her disappearance. We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed."

Police have now started an active search for the girl, who should be now 5. They arrested Ashley Rowland and charged her with child abandonment. Currently, she is at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.