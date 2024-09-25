Mom Admits She Cannot Even Pronounce Her Own Baby's Name

Forget having a face only a mother could love. What about a name that not even a mother can pronounce? A mom recently went viral for admitting that even she struggles to pronounce her own baby's name.

Sounds like A Boy Named Sue situation, doesn't it? Mom Justius Stroup recently had a daughter, and she's struggling to pronounce her daughter's name properly. She decided to name her baby girl Sutton.

Recently, she took to TikTok to say she is second guessing the way Sutton is pronounced. While she has zero regrets about naming her daughter, she admits some confusion about the pronunciation of the word. She found that others have said the name differently, so now she's second-guessing herself.

"I'm not gonna enunciate the 'T's' like that. It drives me absolutely nuts," she said in her TikTok video. "I told a friend her name one time, and she goes, 'Oh, that's cute.' And then she repeated the name back to me and I was like, 'No, that is not what I said.' "

Mom Struggles With Baby's Name

She said that her 2-year-old son's speech therapist greets Sutton as "Hi, little Sun." Another did the same thing.

"Both of these ladies were so sweet when they thought that's what I said," she added. "My speech therapist, when I corrected her and spelled it out, she goes, 'You know, living out in California, I have friends who named their kids River and Ocean, so I didn't think it was that far off.' "

The mom confessed that she needed to figure this out. "Good lord, I did not think this was gonna be my issue with this name," she added. She confessed to picking the name from the TV show The Lying Game.

"Truthfully this was never a name on my list before finding out I was pregnant with a girl, but after finding out the gender, it was a name I mentioned and my husband fell in love with," said Stroup.

She was surprised that so many people have their own pronunciation of the name. "I still love the name — I honestly thought I was picking a strong yet still unique name," she says. "I still find it to be a pretty name, and I love that it is gender neutral as those are the type of names I love for girls."

The mom said she also had her name mispronounced growing up.

"My name has always been misheard or misunderstood growing up," she said. "When I noticed the same thing was happening with my daughter's name, it was something I could relate to and wanted to share."