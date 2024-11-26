Mom Accidentally Shoots Daughter At McDonald's During Dispute

A heated argument in a McDonald's parking lot resulted in a 15-year-old getting shot by her mother's gun.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to WSVN, Melissa Valbrum, 32, confronted a group of three when she believed they were "pointing at her." They were outside a McDonald's in Miami-Dade on Friday. Believing they were pointing at her, she retrieved a gun and threatened to kill the group.

One person was actually signalling to the others in the group that their Lyft driver had arrived to pick them up. Valbrum argued with the group inside the establishment, and followed them outside, too. When they had all got into the car, Valbrum went off to retrieve her gun. She returned and threatened the passengers.

Even the driver was caught in the threat as she waved her sidearm around. Phone footage caught some of the aggravated actions. According to the affidavit, she also reached into the car and struck a minor in the car.

"I'mma bust at you real f--king quick. Say something else to my daughter," Valbrum reportedly said.

During the altercation, the gun "accidentally fell" from Valbrum's waistband. As it hit the floor, it discharged, and struck Valbrum's daughter, 15, in her shoulder. This happened after the car drove off, so it's likely she went to put away the gun, but not securely enough.

Daughter Shot in McDonalds Taken To Hospital

An ambulance arrived as quick as it could to see to the daughter as Miami-Dade officers arrested Valbrum.

The daughter was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. She was in a stable condition so can be expected to make a full recovery.

Valbrum was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. She was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and culpable negligence inflicting personal injury.

The attacker was bonded out of jail on Sunday. WSNV reported that she was ordered to stay away from her daughter, however.

It's unknown what now will happen to Valbrum, and her daughter's condition is unclear.