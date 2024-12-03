Model, Who Killed Husband Then Self, Admitted To Cheating And Feared Divorce

On Wednesday, November 27, authorities and neighbors found the bodies of Sabrina Krasniqi and Pajtim Krasniqi on their Florida apartment's balcony. Investigations concluded that Sabrina, a model, had brutally shot her husband dead and then turned the gun on herself. Now, Pajtim's brother reveals that Sabrina's infidelity and fear of divorce may have caused the brutal murder-suicide.

Arben "Benny" Krasniqi, Pajtim's grieving brother, talked with the New York Post and revealed several key details that could have led to the death of Pajtim at the hands of his wife. "We saw plenty of signs, and now everything makes sense," Benny said. "But they were in love, and never in a million years did we think something like this could happen."

The unthinkable quickly became a reality. Sabrina shot Pajtim five times, killing him. Those "signs" that Benny talks about are a case of infidelity on Sabrina's side. "There was infidelity on her part," Benny continued. "She came to a point of guilt or something that she just could not take."

Benny knew that his brother, Pajtim, wanted to get a divorce. This, however, would strike fear into Sabrina's already troubled heart and mind. "My brother wanted a divorce, and she didn't take that lightly," Benny said. "And she decided to take her own life and, somewhere along the line, she decided to take my brother's life."

A Family, Broken

The violent murder-suicide has, understandably, shaken Pajtim's family. "We're all just trying to cope," Benny said, adding that Pajtim's mother was "devastated." ."We've lost someone who is so genuine, who is so loving, who is so intelligent and hard-working and just irreplaceable — and it has left the entire family devastated."

He went on to describe Pajtim as a man full of life, ambition, and love. "And that's all been taken away from us by a selfish act of one person," Benny said. "One more selfish act from [Sabrina], and [she took] my brother along with her."

Albana Krasniqi, Pajtim's sister, also spoke about her brother's death and Sabrina's horrifying crime. "She betrayed him, his love and his trust," she wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post. "She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same."