Model Guns Down Husband In Florida Condo In Horrifying Murder Suicide

Police officers arrived at a South Ocean Drive residence in Florida past midnight on Wednesday, November 27, following a ShotSpotter alert. They would discover a horrifying scene, with the lifeless bodies of Sabrina Krasniqi and Pajtim Krasniqi, a married couple lying on their oceanfront balcony. Reportedly, Sabrina, a model, shot her husband five times before turning the gun on herself in an apparent gruesome murder-suicide.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Police found the bodies and declared them dead at the scene. An investigation led by the police determined that Sabrina Krasniqi shot Patjim. ShotSpotter alerts registered five consecutive shots followed by a brief pause, followed by a sixth shot, according to NBC South Florida. Aerial images show the bodies lying on the balcony, with bullet holes in the 45th-floor apartment's glass door and pools of blood on the floor.

FirstService Residential, a company that manages the apartment building, issued a statement regarding the murder-suicide. "We are aware of and greatly saddened by the tragic incident that transpired overnight in our building," the statement reads. "We are fully cooperating with authorities in this ongoing investigation, which they believe to have been an isolated incident. The safety and security of our residents remain our top priority."

A Family, Heartbroken

Albana Kasniqi, Patjim's sister, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook. "My Thanksgiving Eve wasn't spent with my husband and children," she wrote. "It was spent with police officers, detectives and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife."

"The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him," Albana continued. "She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same."

Friends and family flooded Albana's post with support and condolences. Meanwhile, residents near the apartment building where the shooting took place feel terrified and unsafe. "It makes me feel unsafe. Like, I don't want to walk in, even if I'm allowed to honestly," an unidentified tenant told NBC South Florida. "I've never seen anything like this. I've been here since I was a little kid. It's wild."