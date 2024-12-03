Model Contracts Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Weight Loss Shots Gone Wrong

A model's weight loss journey takes a turn for the worst when she develops a flesh-eating bacteria. This aspiring bikini model got more than she bargained for thanks to the weight loss shots she was being administered.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Weight Loss Shots Cause Flesh Eating Bacteria

Screenshot from Bea Amma Instagram

Social media creates a lot of dreams. It is full of aspiring actors, influencers, and models. One aspiring model, Bea Amma, thought that she had landed the deal of a lifetime. Daily Mail shares that a med spa reached out to Bea through her Instagram page. They promoted an "'amazing compound' of B12 and deoxycholic acid."

Bea had had experience with B12 shots in the past. She told the Daily Mail, "I first tired B12 shots when I started a sales job, and they made me feel amazing." Mixing her past experience with the exhaustion of just having moved to Los Angeles, the aspiring model thought she could use an energy boost.

She went on the spa's Instagram to ensure that they were a legitimate company. After all, as a fitness and bikini model, her appearance meant everything — she didn't want to take any chances. Bea's sleuthing found nothing out of the ordinary. She claimed that their page was full of "impressive before-and-after shots." This poor girl had no idea that she was about to encounter a flesh-eating bacteria.

The Ruse Continues

The falsehood didn't stop at the Instagram page. Bea also commented on the legitimate feeling of the office as well. The model argued that the space was clean and they had certifications hanging on the walls, which put her at ease. She would find out too late that those certifications were fake.

Bea scheduled the appointment for the weight loss shots, received her injections and was excited to start feeling better. Unfortunately, the only thing she began feeling were horrific side effects. It started off like a normal flu would. Within 24 hours Bea was suffering from a fever, chills, and brain fog, however it didn't stop there. The following night she had to leave a date early because the feeling of sickness began to intensify.

She told Daily Mail, "On the drive home, I was just shaking, like I was about to pass out. I felt really strange." Nevertheless, she made it home, cuddled up under the covers and took medicine to bring down the fever. While the drugs helped the fever, they did not help the injection site. Which was now swelling, hardening, and burning.

The model recalled, "It felt like fire spreading through my body. My skin thinned out and then split open, hour by hour." Bea took her self to the ER, but her condition stumped all of the doctors. What was causing this models' skin to burst open? At first, none of the doctors expected a flesh-eating bacteria. Instead, they recommended that Bea go to a dermatologist.

Answers And Solutions

Screenshot from Bea Amma Instagram

Despite following the hospital's orders and visiting two dermatologists, no one had answers for Bea. Additionally, none of the treatments were working. A co-worker who feared for Bea's live allowed her to move in with her and began to help care for her.

Desperate for answers, Bea connected the dots and decided to call the spa and ask about her weight loss shots. First she was ignored for days, then she was met with hostility. Bea explained, "They cursed at me, calling me a 'pain in their a**' and saying, 'Good luck suing us. It's just an allergic reaction, not our fault.'"

However, it turns out it was not just an allergic reaction, it was a flesh-eating bacteria. As her skin continued to split open and cause her agony, Bea made her way back to the hospital. After an IV antibiotic regimen and four months in the hospital Bea finally had answers. Doctors diagnosed her with "a drug-resistant mycobacterium" or a flesh-eating bacteria.

Bea recalls that the infection was so bad that she couldn't move her fingers, knees, or lift her arms. She was fully dependent on the care of others. Additionally, doctors were able to determine that the vials at the spa were contaminated, causing her infection.

The model explained, "There was so much infection in my body it couldn't have come just from the injection materials. The spread from each site showed the vials must have been contaminated." While Bea tried to sue the spa over the weight loss shots that caused her flesh-eating bacteria she had no luck. Once lawyers discovered the spa had no insurance they dropped the case.

Bea now shares her story on social media in hopes to educate others and warn of the dangers of this spa and its weight loss shots.