Model Claims Doctor Beat Her, Performed Procedure Without Anesthesia

Maya Willow Sias, a Los Angeles singer and model, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-boyfriend, Ammar Mahmoud. She claims that Mahmoud, a plastic surgeon, turned her into a sex slave, beat her up, and attempted to cover up a black eye by injecting her in the eye without any anesthesia. The $10 million suit was filed on Tuesday, October 22.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sias stated in the Manhattan Supreme Court that Mahmoud is a violent man, addicted to alcohol, drugs, and sex. She details Mahmoud's abuse in the suit and also talked with the New York Post in an interview. Specifically, she goes into detail regarding Mahmoud's beating cover-up.

Sius's beating allegedly occurred in June 2023, when Sias found Mahmoud with prostitutes in his apartment. After she confronted him and the prostitutes left, Mahmoud "mercilessly punched" Sias's face and body, shattering her eye socket. He even used a pillow to smother her in the face, leaving her unconscious.

Later, Mahmoud forced Sias to stay in his apartment to conceal Sias's injuries. He even went to the extent of monitoring her location via her phone and threatened her to keep her locked inside. Moreover, Mahmoud allegedly forced Sias to take antidepressants and ketamine to make her more compliant with his orders.

Systematically Abused

A month after the beating, Sias's swelling improved, so Mahmoud decided to treat her eye socket at his clinic. Mahmoud, however, decided to inject fillers into Sias's eye without any anesthetic. The lawsuit stated that Sias was "physically and mentally traumatized by the torturous experience."

"He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone," Sias told the New York Post. "I don't get to be like I'm 'all natural' now because I have filler in my eye."

"The pain from the injection was compounded by the emotional anguish of knowing that her abuser was also her only option for care, who abused his medical authority to further control and harm her," reads the suit.

The abuse continued as Sias was beaten by a woman, one of Mahmoud's guests, while Mahmoud held her down. For the following months, Mahmoud's sexual abuse got worse and worse. Mahmoud began forcing Sias into sexual activities with strangers, assaulting her while unconscious, physically restraining her, and extending his threats, according to the lawsuit.

"Specifically, Dr. Mahmoud forced Willow to participate in threesomes with prostitutes, even though she expressly told him 'no,'" reads the lawsuit. "Almost nightly, Dr. Mahmoud would abuse drugs and alcohol, and force himself upon Willow at all hours of the night, irrespective of whether Willow consented to the sexual acts, or was even conscious."

Sias managed to escape Mahmoud's clutches after traveling to California for a job and never returning. She left all her belongings in Mahmoud's apartment.

Maya Willow Sias now lives in Los Angeles and hopes to get justice for Mahmoud's alleged abuse. Mahmoud denied the allegations, although he currently has another lawsuit filed by his ex-wife for sexual assault.