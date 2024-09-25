Mobile Home Collapses In Texas Killing Both A Man And Teen During DIY Project

A family tragedy. A 17-year-old boy and a 31-year-old man died in Brazoria County, Texas after a house collapsed on top of a family. Reportedly, seven individuals were leveling the triple-wide trailer when the house fell and trapped them beneath it. Police confirmed the deaths of the man and the teen after arriving at the scene.

Regarding this fatal accident, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office issued a statement. "At approximately 5:03 PM today, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding the collapse of a manufactured home," reads the statement. Reportedly, first responders even had to use a chainsaw to reach one of the trapped individuals.

The statement continues: "First responders were able to rescue five individuals from beneath the structure. Four have been transported by helicopter to Houston-area hospitals and are currently in critical condition." Responders transported an additional individual to a local hospital via ambulance, as their condition was stable.

Several members of the community reacted to the tragic news. One user on social media said: "Horrible tragedy, sending prayers to the family. I hope the victims didn't suffer long, I cannot fathom this loss!" Another user said: "I'm still trying to figure out why there [sic] kids were under the home to start with."

The Brazoria County Tragedy Continues

The original report confirmed that one additional 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after the collapse took place. However, a new KHOU 11 report confirms that, unfortunately, said the teenager died on Tuesday, two days after the accident.

According to PEOPLE, the remaining four individuals appear to be in stable condition. These include two teenagers, one 38-year-old woman, and a 42-year-old male.

"We are very saddened by this tragic loss of life," reads a statement made by Brazosport Independent School District. Brazosport is where the 17-year-old who tragically died attended school. The statement continues: "The student had just enrolled with us late last week, and only attended one day at our school. We were told that he was previously enrolled at Columbia-Brazoria ISD."

For the time being, local police are investigating the whole incident. They told news outlets that they believed the event to be an accident and that there was no criminal activity in any way.