MMA Fighter Beats And Tries To Choke Out YouTuber Over Prank

Remember when online pranks used to be funny? In the latest one that's gathered moderate attention, a YouTuber decides to relentlessly antagonise a UFC fighter until he breaks and invites him into the ring.

The YouTuber, a member of the TopNotch Idiots channel, sent out on a quest for attention and views. This 'prank' was to "[get] in his head, [push] his buttons and [go] all out to see how he'd react."

The YouTuber started his hilarious prank by approaching the UFC fighter Raúl Rosas Jr, 20, who has an incredible 10-1-0 record. He was on the treadmills, and the YouTuber went to lengths to get him off it. "I find it kind of disrespectful that you're using my treadmill," he confronted.

"This is my treadmill homie and I want you to move."

To the fighter's credit, he did move along to another treadmill, although the YouTuber kept throwing antagonizing glances. The 'epic prank' didn't stop there, however.

Pranks Results In YouTuber Stepping In Ring With UFC Fighter

Things heated up considerably at the treadmills, with Rosas Jr squaring up to the YouTuber, but nothing came of it.

We next see the UFC Fighter training weights. Ever the prankster, the YouTuber walks up and grabs the weights he was using. A gym attendant tells the YouTuber it's "not worth it." We next see Rosas Jr squaring up to the YouTuber once more.

"We gonna have a problem homie?" We don't see what comes of it.

The last straw for the UFC Fighter is when the YouTuber walks up to Rosas Jr again as he uses the punching bags. He stares the fighter down once more and walks around. The fighter and his team has had enough of the "following around."

Rosas Jr punches the YouTuber in the face. The YouTuber wanted to end the prank right there, but his associates urge him to push it further.

As the fighter is sparring, the YouTuber antagonises him once more, "you hit like a b---h homie." Naturally, this challenge grants him an invite into the ring. After a lot of running around the ring like a hamster, Rosas Jr chokes out the YouTuber as he pleads, "it's just a video!"

A team member has to get the fighter off the prankster. After a moment of recovery, the YouTuber gives up the jig and points to the camera. The fighter is cool about the prank in the end.