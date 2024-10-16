MMA Fighter and Demi Lovato’s Ex Guilherme Vasconcelos Dies At 38

MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos has died at 38. He also gained notoriety for his relationship with Demi Lovato in 2017.

His uncle, Walter Vasconcelos Jr. confirmed his passing. He shared a heartfelt Facebook tribute on Tuesday, Oct. 14 honoring the MMA fighter and his memory. Later, both TMZ and MMA Fighting confirmed that Vasconcelos indeed passed away.

The family has not disclosed his cause of death at this time.

"Very sad your farewell, Guilherme Vasconcelos," Walter wrote. "And so far from us in the USA. My dear nephew, my consecrated godson, father of little Naomi, much loved son of my sister Elisabete Vasconcelos, partner of his brothers, Breno and Isabela and our extended family who today mourn his premature departure."

Guilherme Vasconcelos Dies

He also celebrated his nephew's legacy, saying that Vasconcelos put it all in the ring.

He wrote, "You pursued your dreams in America as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba, Brazilian champion, but we don't think that she would also take you on a journey of no return, without any of us around." Walter shared that Vasconcelos' family was "waiting for you to come for Christmas, that will no longer happen. Life is a breath and we wake up to this heartbreaking news. What times we are living in. We are praying for you! May the God who is able to receive you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you!"

Just 24 hours earlier, Vasconcelos shared a photo of himself outside his studio on social media. It appears that his death came as a sudden shock to his family and friends.

After pursuing Lovato in 2017, the two had a brief romantic fling. They celebrated New Year's that year. however, they ended up breaking up by the summer. After splitting with Lovato, Vasconcelos became romantically involved with model Kayla Lauren.

The two ended up having a one-year-old daughter together. Fans shared their tributes. One wrote, "Oh my God! What a pain for Beth! May God give you strength! My condolences to all of you family members."

Another wrote, "My condolences dear friend!! May Our Lady be in your hearts bringing faith and comfort to your whole family."