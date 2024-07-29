MLB Star Reyes Moronta Dies In Freak 4-Wheeler Accident at 31 — All Confirmed Details

It's a sad day for MLB fans. Former MLB pitcher Reyes Moronta has died. The athlete passed away on Sunday in a freak 4-wheeler accident. He was just 31-years-old.

The news first surfaced from MLB insider Hector Gomez. Gomez shared a photo of after the crash. The image showed a 4-wheeler on its side. Moronta reportedly died late Sunday evening."According to a person very close to the late pitcher Reyes Moronta, he had an accident arriving home while driving this four-wheeler," Hector wrote. Unfortunately, Reyes did not survive the crash. At this time we're not sure exactly what caused the accident.

According to Reyes's MLB bio, "Reyes Armando Moronta was born and raised in a town of 700 people called Quinigua in the Villa González district of the Santiago Province of the Dominican Republic. [He] married Ivelka Felin in January 2020." He enjoyed "playing billiards, listening to music, playing dominos, [and] spending time with family."

MLB Fans Mourn Reyes Moronta

As far as his career went, Moronta signed the San Francisco Giants as an international free agent in 2010. He was just 17 at the time. In May of this year, Reyes signed with Bravos de Leon. However, the team later released him on July 25. This was just days prior to his passing.

In a post on X, the Bravos de León of the Mexican League later confirmed his passing as well. The post states: "We deeply regret the departure of Reyes Moronta. We wish family and friends a quick resignation to this news. A hug to heaven."

As you can imagine, fans haven't taken the news easy. Several took to social media to mourn the pitcher. "I just saw this on another page like 5 minutes ago. It makes me tremendously sad. ??????," one person wrote on X. The age at which Moronta died struck fans. "Praying for his family and friends," another added. "Way way way too young."

In a separate post, the Mexican Baseball League shared that it "deeply regrets the death of former player Reyes Moronta. We join in the grief that overwhelms his family, friends and former colleagues Rest in peace."