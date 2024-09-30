MLB Legend Pete Rose Dies At 83 As Fans Mourn Losing Icon And Dikembe Mutombo On Same Day

It's a sad for sports fans. MLB legend Pete Rose has passed away at the age of 83 leaving fans reeling in grief and sadness at the icon's death.

TMZ confirmed that Rose died at his Las Vegas home on September 30. His agent, , Ryan Fiterman of Fiterman Sports, confirmed his passing. His agent said, "The family is asking for privacy at this time."

Rose leaves behind an iconic legacy marred with controversy. He was one of the greatest to ever play the game. During his career, he won three World Series, earned 17 All-Star Game nods, and also was the 1973 N.L. MVP as well.

Through his career, Rose had 4,256 hits across 24 seasons. Rose did most of his work for the Cincinnati Reds where he spent the majority of his MLB career. However, he also played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.

However, his association with the MLB came to a crashing halt in 1989. He garnered controversy for betting on the game while acting as a player-manager for the Reds. MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned him from the sport for good.

MLB Fans Mourn Pete Rose

They gave him a lifetime ban. Pete denied the allegations of betting, but the MLB determined he was lying. Rose finally admitted to betting on games in the 200s. Fans are mourning his loss. In a shocking coincidence, sports loss both Rose and basketball icon Dikembe Mutombo on the same day.

One wrote, "Lost Montumbo and Pete Rose same day!!Being a sports fan and watched them makes you think more and more how life is so very important to us! RIP."

Another wrote, "We lost Dikembe Mutombo and Rose on the same day." Another wrote, "RIP Pete Rose and Dikembe Mutombo."

Others wish for Rose to join the MLB Hall of Fame. One wrote, "My dad was a huge Pete Rose fan. He should be in the HOF." Another wrote, "Pete Rose should be in the HOF smh..he was one of baseball's greatest players in MLB history!"

Another wrote, "Pete Rose definitely deserves to be in the HOF but to say he did nothing wrong is just not true." Yet another wrote, "Rest in peace, Pete Rose. A true legend of the game whose legacy will live on forever."