Missouri Wedding Ends In Tragedy After Groom Shot In Head In Robbery

Masked gunmen upended the lives of a newly married couple, Manuel and Dulce Gonzalez. The St. Louis couple were hosting a wedding ceremony, celebrating their decade-long relationship. The reception took place in their backyard, holding around 50 family members and friends. Per KSDK, around midnight, the festivities started to die down. That's when two masked, armed men entered the yard and told everyone to stay where they were.

The bride's sister, Yaribeth Peña, ran into the house. Reportedly, that's when she heard the gunshot. As one thief went through people's pockets, the other held the groom at gunpoint. Without warning, one of the suspects shot Manuel in the back of the head. The two masked criminals then fled the scene of the crime, allegedly taking nothing.

"They took nothing, yet they took everything from us," Peña stated. "He's fighting for his life. We are hoping he pulls through. [Dulce] is distraught, she's depressed, she's heartbroken. They were saying my brother-in-law was going for his wallet and maybe they thought he was going for a weapon."

"He's a good father. A good husband to my sister," Peña said. "He's just an all-around good person that, I don't know, he didn't deserve this."

St. Louis Wedding Is Ruined After Masked Gunman Shoots The Groom

Manuel is currently fighting for his life in critical condition. Additionally, the family has set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to help Manuel as much as possible. The page offers the following message of support.

"This is for Dulce. On Friday 6/28, she was getting married with a small family ceremony at her home with their 2 small children. The family was robbed at gunpoint and her husband was shot in the head. He's alive and in critical condition. We need prayers that he will come through this.

In the meantime, the family will need help with expenses, including medical bills and the loss of his income."

The suspects of the crime are still at large. However, police are investigating, encouraging anyone with any relevant information to come forward. Police detectives haven't collected all of the evidence left at the scene. They also haven't interviewed all of the witnesses.When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.