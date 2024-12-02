Missouri House Explosion Injures Several People

A house party in Missouri really went off with a bang, with the resulting explosion injuring six people. With no warning, the building blew itself apart, with emergency services rushing to pull the residents from the rubble.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In the early hours of 2.44 AM the home in eastern Jefferson City ripped itself apart as a fireball tore walls from the building. The house explosion trapped six people in the house, and two pets. The emergency services rushed to the scene, expecting the worst.

Emergency services immediately got to work, dousing the fires and clearing the rubble. They managed to pull the six people from the house and recover two pets as a bonus. The responders reported "multiple victims with injuries ranging from moderate to severe."

Doing what they could at the scene of the Missouri house explosion site, critical life-saving measures were taken. The six injured tenants were kept alive long enough to be flown off to various hospitals. However, it was still pretty touch and go with the fire department reporting "Due to the extent of injuries, some patients required multiple EMS resources to provide stabilizing care during transport."

Victims of Missouri House Explosion Taken To Intensive Care

Once the six folks involved in the house explosion were stabilized, they were taken to the closest hospitals to their place in Missouri. Two were flown to University Hospital in Columbia, while the other four were taken by road.

According to reports, three of the victims were in critical condition. However, they're in good hands and will receive their due care. None died on the scene, and, amazingly, two pets were also pulled from the smoking wreck.

The Missouri house explosion required an excavator to work through what was left. Reports from residents claim that the blast could be felt for miles around. The fireball was enormous, and it turned the house into matchsticks.

In a statement, the emergency services claimed that getting the residents from the house was "particularly challenging due to the extensive structural collapse and significant debris." Since then, the various teams have been working to clear the rest of the Missouri house explosion away, looking for a probable cause. According to reports, the emergency services continued clearing throughout Saturday.