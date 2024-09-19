Mississippi Teen Allegedly Fatally Shoots Mother, Tries To Lure Stepfather Back To House In Chilling Footage

A Mississippi teen is standing trial for allegedly shooting and killing her mother. Chilling new footage has surfaced in the case.

The footage, which you can see below, shows Mississippi teen Carly Gregg calmly texting a friend and her stepfather. Prosecutors allege that the 15-year-old sent these texts moments after shooting and killing her mother.

She allegedly tried to lure her stepfather back to the home. The Mississippi teen also texted her friend that she had an emergency at home. Gregg allegedly killed her mother and high school teacher Ashley Smylie inside the family home. Smylie discovered her daughter's secret life.

In the video, Gregg tries to hide something behind her back from the inside camera. Authorities confirm it was a .357 Magnum handgun. She walks across the house and disappears from frame towards her mother's bedroom. In the video, you can hear a loud bang, which sounds like a gunshot. You can also hear Smylie scream.

The footage, shared by Law & Crime, shows the Mississippi teen calmly returning to the kitchen a few seconds later. She grabs her mother's phone off the counter and texts her stepfather from it.

She texts him, "When will you be home honey?" When Heath Smylie returned home, the Mississippi teen shot him in the shoulder. Gregg's stepfather then overpowered the teen and grabbed the gun from her.

According to WLBT, Gregg shot her mother after returning from school. Her mother had learned Gregg was using drugs and had found her vape pens.

Mississippi Teen Fatally Shoots Mom

"From the testimony of a friend, he was so worried about Carly's use of smoking marijuana, so worried about her being high, and so worried about her having these burner phones, that [Carly's] mom didn't know about, that he felt compelled to tell Miss Ashley Smylie that day," Rankin County Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Newman said Monday.

Gregg also allegedly texted a friend about an emergency before revealing her mother was dead.

"Have you ever seen a dead body? My mom is in there," the friend claimed Gregg asked her, according to WLBT.

Psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Clark testified that the Mississippi teen was having a mental health crisis. Clark alleges that her medication made it worse. He claims that Gregg has no memory of the crime. "And then, her mother finds out she's smoking marijuana," Clark said in court, according to WAPT. "For Carly, in particular, she so cared about her mother's approval, so for her, this was a crisis."

Her stepfather also claims that something was wrong with her.

"I never seen anybody like that, even in movies, she was not herself and I do not believe she even recognized me," Smylie said.