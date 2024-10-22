Missing Student Believed Dead After Passing Out In Garbage Can Before Trash Day

A horrific tragedy, if true. A student in Majorca, Spain, Agostina Rubini Medina, is believed to have passed out inside a trash bin while attempting to reach and pick up something inside. A garbage truck then picked up the bin and probably crushed Medina to death. Later, the garbage truck dumped the garbage and probably Medina into an incinerator.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The 24-year-old woman was reported missing after a night of drinking with her friends in the Spanish city of Palma on October 2. For two weeks, local police began investigating her disappearance, garnering valuable information that appear to point toward the garbage bin theory.

A local store worker claimed Medina stopped to buy some chips while heading to a bus station. Medina was visibly drunk at the time. Later, one witness told police that they had seen a handbag and a blouse next to a trash bin. Authorities believe these belonged to Medina. "The main hypothesis is that she went into the container to get something and had the bad luck of feeling unwell inside the container," said Inspector Ángel Ruiz.

According to Deputy Police Chief Fernando Reboyras, the combination of alcohol and medication Medina was taking at the time may have caused her to pass out while she was in the garbage bin.

A Theory To Be Confirmed

Authorities also investigated Medina's phone data. The information they retrieved showed Medina had stayed put in the garbage bin location for about half an hour, according to the New York Post. Then, they were able to track her location at the waste landfill site and incinerator. The phone arrived at around 2:59 a.m. on October 3. At that very moment, the phone died.

Police began searching the garbage tanks, containing tens of thousands of waste tons. Eventually, they were able to retrieve skeletal remains that are believed to be Medina's. They sent the remains to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Palma. They are currently waiting for the analysis to come back and determine if Medina died as theorized.

For the time being, Medina's family continues to wait for any news and is receiving support from the community. Among them, they received help from Malen Ortiz Rodriguez's family. Rodriguez is believed to have been one of Medina's friends. She disappeared in 2013 and has never been seen since.