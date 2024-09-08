Missing Oregon Nurse Found Dead, Neighbor Arrested for Murder

Recently, Beaverton, Oregon police find missing nurse Melissa Jubane. Moreover, they charge her neighbor 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert with second degree murder for his involvement in the disappearance. Currently, the police decline to share where they found her remains or any additional information for context.

Initially, the nurse goes missing on September 4th when she doesn't make it in for her shift. That day, she doesn't show up to work at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Consequently, friends and family organize a deep search and bring authorities into the picture for a police investigation. Unfortunately, Melissa passes away, leaving behind her husband, brother, and parents.

Close Friends Mourn the Loss of Oregon Nurse Melissa Jubane

Friends speak out in remembrance of the missing nurse Melissa Jubane. Oscar Cardenas recalls as 'such a hard worker, such a sweetheart' when speaking with a local news outlet. "She has such a beautiful life and just great people around her. Every time she posted on Instagram, she was so happy. Just glowing," he remembers of Jubane.

Eventually, they settle down at the same apartment complex, where the nurse goes missing. It shocks Oscar that her murder could happen somewhere so seemingly safe. "This area of town is just so quiet and so calm and so safe. It's just shocking that something like that would happen here," Cardenas says. "I can't even wrap my head around it; it's just so heartbreaking that it would happen here. We're just going to miss seeing her beautiful smile and how she would light up the energy around us."

Similarly, Melissa's friend Samantha Oregon organizes the search for the missing nurse. She expresses how much love and bright energy Jubane would bring to her life. "She's just a ball of joy," Samantha emphasizes. "She was always happy, you know. Whenever I had rough days, she would bring me back."

Time will tell if justice will be brought for the Oregon nurse. Details are yet to come regarding the neighbor's arrest.