Missing Mom Found After Disappearing For A Week

A Texas mother named Melonie Ballenger mysteriously disappeared on November 3 and was reported missing by his husband, Daniel Ballenger, the very next day. She had left the home without her cell phone or any type of ID. After a search conducted by police, a resident found Melonie alive, but dehydrated on November 8.

The Wylie Police Department confirmed the news on a Facebook post. "At approximately 5:15 pm, Melonie was located near Abby Ln and Tyler Trail by a resident," reads the statement. "She was found to be severely dehydrated but otherwise in good health. Melonie is currently being reunited with her family and taken to a hospital for treatment."

"We want to thank everyone who worked day and night trying to find her. Please respect the privacy of the family as they reunite with their loved one. Again, Melonie has been located and is safe"

A Mom, Disappeared

Previously, Melonie Ballanger was last seen on November 3 at around 10 p.m. With Melonie feeling sick during the day, she and Daniel went to sleep. When Daniel woke up, however, he was unable to find Melonie at her home. According to CBS News, Daniel said that Melonie "left with nothing... cash, credit card, wallet, ID...."

The mother-of-two was nowhere to be found, so Daniel reported her missing on Monday, November 4, at around 6:30 a.m. Daniel revealed to WFAA that Melonie needed heart surgery and she hadn't taken her medication with her. Therefore, her search was vital to ensure her survival.

The community understood this and to not stifle the police search, held a prayer vigil that moved Daniel. "I think she's been kind of surprised how many people are here, but I think she'd have been moved," he said at the time. "I've probably gone through a month's worth of emotions in the last day and a half - a lot of crying, a lot of prayin."

"Everybody's really concerned about her," said pastor Blake Switzer at Gateway Community Chruch. Melonie and Daniel Ballanger, and their two daughters attend his church. "There were maybe a couple hundred people that showed up on Election Night, which is crazy to me, but just because they care and wanted to come and pray," he continued.

Currently, an investigation surrounding her disappearance is ongoing.