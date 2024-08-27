Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead Underneath House In South Carolina After Disappearing On Vacation

Authorities have been looking for a missing Massachusetts man by the name of Stanley Kotowski. The last few weeks have seen him and his family vacationing in South Carolina. However, Stanley begins to experience some mental distress, not being able to sleep and becoming increasingly anxious. Then, he goes missing. Now, he's been found.

Recently, South Carolina police found the body of the missing Stanley Kotowski. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office announces on Facebook how they find him. "At about 11:30 a.m., today, August 26, 2024, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a home in Sea Pines in connection to suspicious activity.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the body of a deceased male was located underneath a residence," they say. "The body was recovered from underneath the home at about 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, to determine the manner of death, as well as positively identify the decedent."

Authorities Find Missing Stanley Kotowski Dead 'Underneath a Residence'

Jackie, wife of the missing Stanley Kotowski, announces the tragic news on her Facebook. Moreover, she thanks everyone for their help and support in trying to find her husband.

"It is with deep sorrow that I share the heartbreaking news that Stan has been found. Sadly, he is no longer with us," she writes. "Our hearts are heavy with grief as we begin to process this unimaginable loss. Zak, Ryan, and I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who offered their support, shared information, and helped in the search efforts. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us during this incredibly difficult time."

Additionally, she's holding off on revealing information on where Stanley was missing until they gather all their evidence. Then, they'll move forward with funeral and memorial service arrangements. "As we take the time to come to terms with this news, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers. We have not yet made arrangements, but we will share more information when we are able," she posts.