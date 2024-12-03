Missing Hawaiian Woman Filmed Crossing Into Mexico In Latest Bombshell

Sometimes it's just necessary to dump your phone, cut all contact, and hop a border to get away from it all for a while. It appears that a Hawaiian woman, missing since November 11, did just that, crossing the border into Mexico on foot.

Hannah Kobayashi's family was left wondering where their beloved had gone too after taking a flight to LAX and seemingly dropping off the face of the earth. They believed that she may have been kidnapped, as her phone was out of action, and nothing had been heard. However, new footage has emerged of the missing Hawaiin woman, and she seems happy as can be.

The camera footage shows 30-year-old Kobayashi crossing the southern border into Mexico on foot. She's seen smiling and traveling of her own free will. According to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, "She was alone, with her luggage, and appeared unharmed." Currently, this Hawaiian is considered voluntarily missing.

It looks like she just wanted a bit of time off the radar, and out of contact. This is a little selfish though, especially to not tell her family her plans.

Missing Hawaiian Just Wanted to Go Dark For A While

I am sure we can all understand the desire to step back from the desk and disappear into a world of salsa, mezcal, and tacos for a while. Sometimes the world can be a little overwhelming, and a little 'you time' is needed. It appears this Hawaiian woman went missing for her mental health.

The investigators mention that "before departing Maui, Kobayashi expressed the desire to step away from modern connectivity." It appears that, in an act of irresponsible desperation, she slipped out of the rat race, and over into Mexico. I am sure she'll have a whale of a time, it's one hell of a place for a party.

However, despite her taking some personal time, the toll on her family has been devastating. Her father, 58-year-old Ryan Kobayashi, took his own life in LAX while conducting a search for her. His death was ruled as a suicide after jumping from a parking structure. It's unclear if the missing Hawaiian woman is aware of her father's death.